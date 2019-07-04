As the capital of the Tibetan Autonomous Region, Lhasa sits high above the clouds, perched along the edge of the Himalayas. A city filled to the brim with culture and history, the sights are plentiful, not to mention the surrounding mountainous landscapes of epic proportions. With so much to see and do, where you choose to rest your weary traveler head at the end of the day does have its perks. Whether it’s rooftop panoramic views or a swanky oxygen bar, here’s the ultimate guide to the best hotels in Lhasa.

St Regis Hotel

RELATED READING: Top 5 Reasons Why You Should Visit Lhasa

For a night in the thick of it all, stay at the St Regis, located in the ancient Barkhor area of the city – home to Jokhang Temple and the authentic Lhasa. As a collection of rooms, villas, and suites, the St Regis exudes Chinese elegance in a tasteful and relaxing setting. After a day following in the footsteps of Buddhist pilgrims, retreat to the comforts of this hotel and indulge in one of the extravagant treatments at the Iridium Spa. Then, take a soak in the healing, warm waters of the sparkling Golden Energy Pool. With a focus on delivering the art and spirit of Tibet, you’ll be leaving this lofty destination with your head in the clouds and your body rejuvenated.

Songtsam Choski Linka

RELATED READING: Where Can I Visit Tibetan Buddhist Monks?

The homegrown Songtsam brand is the perfect choice to experience Tibetan culture, from the locally-spun thread of the rugs blanketing the floors to the native staff. Enjoying a parkside location, the Songtsam provides epic views over rugged mountains and the shimmering Potala Palace in the distance – the Potala View Deluxe Suite is a must! Boasting over 100 pieces of Tibetan and Chinese textile art, your cultural exploration of this fascinating region begins the moment you put your bags down. As part of a boutique collection of lodges, guests can be assured of an intimate stay that blends warm Tibetan hospitality with ultimate comfort. Songtsam has opened lodges throughout the region and into Yunnan, offering the perfect chance to explore the region at greater depth while staying in authentic accommodations.

Shangri-La Lhasa

RELATED READING: Do I Need a Permit to Visit Tibet?

If a healthy dose of Chinese opulence in the lap of luxury is what you’re after, then look no further than the Shangri-La. As the inspiration for the brand, the fabled Shangri-La is a paradise for travelers high up in the Himalayas, where the tales from James Hilton’s ‘Lost Horizon’ leap off the page. Guests will find a copy of the book in every room – perfect for indulging in an inspirational chapter or two before bed. The Shangri-La remains faithful to its high standards with posh rooms and, for those not yet acclimatized, a 24-hour oxygen lounge. Finding itself between the Potala Palace to the east and the Summer Residence to the west, the hotel is perfectly situated to explore the best Lhasa has to offer. After a day of sightseeing, enjoy sundowners on the roof terrace with 200-degree views over the undulating landscape.

Four Points by Sheraton Lhasa

RELATED READING: Where You Should Go in Tibet

A convenient 10-minute stroll from Jokhang Temple, the Four Points lies in the east of the city and radiates peace and quiet. With its inviting, comfortably simple furnishings and renowned Sheraton service, this hotel delivers world-class hospitality to ensure only the most enjoyable of stays. After a long day exploring Lhasa’s treasures, guests can unwind in the Asian-style courtyard or retire up on the roof terrace. Or for something even more indulgent, a range of soothing treatments are on offer in the Bayemedo Massage Room. For the short of breath among you, oxygen facilities are provided upon request.