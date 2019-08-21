Once again, we are beyond excited to announce that our founder, Mei Zhang, has made it onto Travel + Leisure’s A-List of travel advisors, for the 10th year in a row. This exclusive list is the result of careful vetting of hundreds of luxury travel advisors by T+L editors and their Travel Advisory Board. In short, travel experts need to have a proven track record of providing their clients unparalleled access, unique itineraries, and incredible insights in order to snag one of the coveted spots.

WildChina founder, Mei Zhang

When it comes to exclusive access, we can safely say that Mei’s itineraries have that in spades. With more than 18 years journeying through China, Mei and our team have nurtured a vast network of both guides and networks whose connections allow our guests to fly past those long lines and into areas that the public usually don’t have access to. Who can argue with VIP access to sites like the Forbidden City and the mysterious Mogao Caves in Gansu?

Another aspect T+L considers when selecting A-Listers is his or her ability to provide unique itineraries. Lucky for us (and you!), Mei is a pioneer in China’s travel industry and uses her wealth of local, insider knowledge to craft creative itineraries that take clients away from bustling tourist spots and into communities and experiences off the beaten path. Plus, she likes to stay on the pulse of the Middle Kingdom’s latest hotels and tourism happenings, ensuring that WildChina travelers get to enjoy an enviable mix of authentic adventures and tried-and-tested accommodations. With most of our staff based in Beijing, we’re also right here on the ground, ready to help when you need us.

WildChina founder Mei Zhang, running in Dali, Yunnan

As any traveler worth their salt knows, no successful trip happens without a lot of careful research, and no resource is quite as useful as a treasure trove of testimonials. That’s why T+L uses non-biased client reviews as a final indicator of A-List worthiness. Take a look at our TripAdvisor and it’s easy to see why Mei has been a fixture on the list for 10 years running. Just a quick perusal shows our recent reviews are filled with returning WildChina travelers, stories of rock star guides and travel designers, and “seamless”, “perfectly executed” experiences from pre-planning to follow-up.

In short, we couldn’t be more honored to have Mei back on the A-List this year.

Want an A-List itinerary? Contact us today and we’ll set you up with a personal travel designer who will create Mei’s journeys, tailored just for you.