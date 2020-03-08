It’s not often you come across a pioneering travel company founded by a woman. What if you then add in completely equal pay across genders and 70% of leadership roles held by women? Well, we think a pretty inclusive and empowering workplace.

Founded in 2000 by Yunnan-born Mei Zhang, WildChina forges a gender-equal work environment every day, celebrating the achievements of our female staff through recognition, promotion, and respect.

This International Women’s Day, we’d like to recognize the dedication, hard work, and absolute brilliance of the women we work with. Our all-female Travel Designer team, who work day and night to create breathtaking journeys for our clients. Our education team women, who create trips, plan trips, and run trips. Our corporate ladies in Bejiing and Shanghai. Our all-female Outbound team, all-female Operations team, and all-female Finance team. Our wonderful Ayis and Admin women. Our female experts. Our Marketing ladies and our Business Development women. Our female guides and local partners.

Throughout every part of our company, the women of WildChina make us who we are. Their thoughtfulness and passion help thousands of guests each year to experience China differently, and we couldn’t do any of it without them.

For this, we say thank you.





It’s not just within our staff that we find great women either. From every corner of the Middle Kingdom, we are awed by the incredible women we encounter, have the privilege to work with, and the opportunity to get to know. Here are just a few examples of the ladies we are proud to support.

Our Expert Hosts

Fuchsia Dunlop

Anissa Helou

Georgia Freedman

Dr. Ye Wa

Women in China

Emma Gao, Silver Heights Winery

Jen Liu-Liu, Black Sesame Kitchen

Li women in Hainan: The Girls with Protective Tattoos

Yao women in Guangxi: Middle Kingdom Rapunzels

Women in Yunnan: The Women with Bound Feet

Our Founder

This Woman-Led Travel Company Wants You to See Another Side of China. AFAR

Ta For Ta: Women, Success, China, Mei Zhang. SupChina

Happy International Women’s Day from all of us here at WildChina.

#EachForEqual #IWD2020