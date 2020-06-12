Here at WildChina, we specialize in creating life-changing experiences. When it comes to our education programs, this normally means working directly with schools and organizations to curate experiences that challenge students and help them to think from a new perspective.

We love our job because we know that it is these out-of-the-classroom experiences – the challenges overcome and the lessons learned – that are truly life-changing. It’s also what elevates college applications beyond a student being able to state that they were top of the class.

The world’s a very different place this year but, as educators ourselves, our dedication to your student’s learning and personal growth hasn’t changed. With our series of Summer programs, we want to help make sure your student doesn’t miss out on the opportunities they deserve.

So this summer, we’re launching three brand-new summer programs – available both outside of Shanghai and Beijing – designed specifically to help your students get out into local communities and develop their leadership and teamwork skills. All while having a little fun, of course!

1. Wilderness Survival Summer Program

How many times a day does your child ask ‘why?’ or ‘how?’ Do they dream of going out on an adventure all of their own? Maybe they (and you!) are just a bit sick and tired of being cooped up for so long because of COVID-19.

This summer, enroll your student in a program designed to get them out into the mountains, questioning nature, and learning essential life skills. They’ll come back more confident, and perhaps a bit more questioning, but with a new set of skills that will see them look at life differently.

The action-packed 5-day affair uses the theme of wilderness survival to help students develop important social, emotional, and cognitive skills that will last a lifetime. Away from their computers and video games, participants will learn how to work as a team to make decisions and ‘survive’ in the wilderness. This English-language program has been designed by our Wilderness Survival Expert, Simon Drayton.

Highlights include:

Learning how to find and make water safe for drinking in the wild

Learning how to create a shelter for survival outdoors

Learning first aid and rescue skills

Price:

7,400RMB per student

Dates:

Session One: 29 th June – 3 rd July

Session Two: 6 th July – 10 th July

Session Three: 20 th July – 24 th July

Age range:

9-13 years old



2. Sustainability & Global Citizenship Camp

Prepared for students aged 13-18, this five-day summer program combines discussions and activities about sustainability with 15 hours of service learning. The program is perfect for students who are currently, or soon will be moving to, an IB curriculum where CAS (creativity, action, service) hours are required for graduation.

The program provides students with the chance to have meaningful interactions with people of different social and cultural backgrounds, to understand privilege, and to consider what sustainability means beyond just recycling waste at home.





On this program, students will have the chance to examine the issue of economic and agricultural sustainability, learn how and why sustainable farming methods are not always as easily implemented as thought, and discover how economics can hamper or hasten the macro-implementation of sustainable practices.

Highlights include:

Designing and pitching an original social enterprise to a group of business panelists in a mock ‘Shark Tank’ experience

Learning about and building composting sites for local community farms

Understanding the true meaning of sustainability through positive interactions with local people

Price:

8,500RMB per student

Dates:

Session One: June 22 – June 26

Session Two: July 13 – July 17

Session Three: August 3 – August 7

Session Four: August 24 – August 28

Age range:

13-18 years old



3. WildChina Leadership Academy

This summer, get your students prepared for college on a specialized mountain retreat. They’ll take an intensive writing course, participate in a shark-tank business panel, and create their own service projects within the local community. Whether they’re applying for college or university next year or in three years, this WildChina Summer Program gives them the skills and knowledge to deepen and enhance their college applications.



Highlights include:

Giving back to the local community through a farming participation collaboration

Inspiring your social enterprise proposal by taking part in a service project in a local village

Learning how to write for college applications and personal statements

Price:

8,500RMB per student

Dates:

Session One: June 15 – June 19

Session Two: June 22 13 – June 26

Session Three: August 10 – August 14

Session Four: August 17 – August 21

Age range:

13-18 years old

How to sign up:

– Contact education@wildchina.com to sign up for this program

– Bookings will be taken until two weeks prior to trip departure

– We’ll run this program with a minimum of 12 participants and maximum of 48 participants

– 1,200RMB per person is required to hold a place, due two weeks prior to program departure (can be paid in USD or RMB, through WeChat , Alipay, or bank transfer)

– Full payment is due the day before departure

After months at home and inside, we understand the importance of your student getting out of the city and achieving the personal growth they deserve. We also understand that this summer will be like no other. Our dedicated health and safety team will be working with our academic team every step of the way to ensure that students not only learn and have fun but also stay safe and healthy throughout the trip. Our program leaders and staff have up–to–date first-aid training, as well as COVID-19-specific training.

For more detailed information on our latest measures, https://www.wildchina.com/health-and-safety