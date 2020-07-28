“The World Travel and Tourism Council’s seal of approval helps identify destinations and businesses that have adopted a new set of global safety and hygiene protocols.” – AFAR

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), along with governments, industry leaders, and health experts, developed a new system of protocols that aim to standardize how the travel industry adapts to a ‘new normal’ of safe travel in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The marker of this adaptation to a safer way to travel is a “Safe Travels” stamp issued by the WTTC.

Set out for hotels, tour operators, airlines, airports, attractions – you name it – the protocols are an easy way for travelers to understand how companies and organizations are adapting their practices to ensure consistent safety standards. Once these standards are met, organizations can then apply for a “Safe Travels” stamp from the WTTC. If granted, it means that the protocols set forth by the WTTC have been implemented.

“Each set of protocols takes into account current World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control guidelines and was developed with help from relevant industry leaders, such as Marriott, Virtuoso, the Expedia Group, Intrepid Travel, Airbnb, Emirates, United Airlines, and others. On its website, the WTTC stresses that these standards are living documents and will be updated as new information about COVID-19 becomes available. The entire Safe Travels effort has received the backing of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).” AFAR

For Tour Operators like us, new protocols revolve around four pillars:

1. Operational and Staff Preparedness;

2. Delivering a Safe Experience;

3. Rebuilding Trust and Confidence; and

4. Implementing Enabling Policies.

You can view the Global Protocols for Tour Operators here.

At WildChina, we’ve implemented a new set of safety measures and policies that align with WTTC’s protocols. As such, we’re pleased to have been awarded a “Safe Travels” stamp.

Guest health and safety has always been our number one priority. In light of the COVID-19 situation, we’ve adapted some of our practices to ensure traveler safety is accounted for in these new ways. You can see our updated Health and Safety guidelines here.

If you have any questions about traveling in a post-COVID-19 world, or if you would like more information on how we are adapting our practices to account for additional safety measures, please do contact us.