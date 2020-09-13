Make the ultimate escape this fall

Autumn is, for many of us at WildChina, our favorite season to travel. The rain and humidity of the summer lifts, the skies clear, and the air starts to feel crisp. Landscapes and nature reserves throughout the nation change hues, erupting in the cheerful colors of the harvest season.

And, if you can avoid the national holiday at the beginning of October, fall travel also offers better prices on hotel rooms and fewer crowds than the summer months.

From Sichuan’s far-flung Tibetan plateaus to Guizhou’s hidden ethnic minority villages, here are our top picks for this season:

Guizhou

Guizhou may be one of the poorest provinces in China, but it is remarkably rich in minority culture and natural beauty. This southwestern province is home to several ethnic groups, including many types of Miao as well as the Yi and Buyi people, each with their own special clothing, customs, and language. Guizhou’s natural beauty ranges from jutting karst peaks and gushing waterfalls to river gorges and azalea gardens. During this time of the year, join local villagers in song and dance as you celebrate their harvest and new year festivals.

What we love in fall:

⭑ Meeting different ethnic minority communities and learning about their traditions and cultures

⭑ Joining local villagers among their festival celebrations

⭑ Hiking between villages and being welcomed into local homes

Yunnan

A journey into the Shangri-La Valleys is one that’s certainly good for the soul. From mingling with shamans and monks to discovering ancient villages and verdant natural spaces, enjoy life at a slower pace; letting your trip leisurely unfold so the area’s atmosphere and nuances can truly be appreciated. Although the region’s vibrant landscapes consistently leave us slack-jawed, it’s the charm of the people you’ll meet along the way that makes Yunnan unforgettable.

What we love in fall:

⭑ Taking a Naxi embroidery class in Lijiang

⭑ Dining in the shadow of the Meili Mountains

⭑ Hiking against a backdrop of fall hues cascading over pastures, meadows, and valleys

Sichuan

Get into the rhythm of Tibetan life in western Sichuan on a road trip to “heaven on Earth” this fall. Travel along the Tibetan pilgrimage trails of Sichuan and explore the stunning natural beauty of Yading Nature Reserve, where aquamarine lakes lie in between soaring mountains and foliage changes color in the fall. Yading is home to not one, but three spiritual mountains. In a region known for its high-altitude views, there is no shortage of autumn foliage reflecting off bodies of water and surrounding Tibetan highland villages.

What we love in fall:

⭑ Hiking through Yading Nature Reserve’s expansive fall foliage against a backdrop of snow-capped peaks

⭑ Visiting Tibetan villages in the Changping Valley

⭑ Picnicking on the shores of Milk Lake and Five-Color Lake

Guangdong

The capital of Guangdong province, Guangzhou is the biggest cog in the Pearl River Delta economic machine that drives China’s unquenchable growth. In fact, the southern city formerly known in the West as Canton has long been China’s busiest trade hub, establishing links with the outside world as early as the 16th century. The food, culture, and traditions of Guangdong are diverse and unique. During this time of year, surround yourself with vibrant red maple leaves on your hike through Baiyun Mountain and enjoy warmer weather as the north of China starts to cool.

What we love in fall:

⭑ Dining at the Foodom Robot Restaurant in Guangzhou

⭑ Understanding Chaoshan history as you explore rural villages

⭑ Hiking along red maple trails on Baiyun Mountain

Guangxi

Qinghai

For two thousand years, Xining has stood on the frontier. First, as an outpost protecting imperial lands from four dynasties of outside threats. Then, with the rise of the Silk Road, the city sheltered traveling traders on crisscrossing tours of Asia. Today, Xining is the largest city on the Tibetan Plateau and gateway to high-altitude wonders. From Xining, adventure to the shores of Qinghai Lake and beyond to discover the changing fall colors of the plateau. Along the way, take in breathtaking views of golden poplar trees and monasteries nestled between lush valleys. Expect warm days and cool nights at this time of year in Qinghai.

What we love in fall:

⭑ Having special access to a private section of Qinghai Lake to see the contrast between the golden grasslands and clear blue lake

⭑ Being welcomed into nomadic homes for a steaming cup of milk tea

⭑ Stopping at a goji berry farm and tasting the harvest

Gansu

To the north of Gansu province, you’ll find sprawling deserts and in the south, high-altitude grasslands. Magnificent Buddhist carvings fill the walls of caves and the wind-worn traces of an ancient Han Dynasty-era Great Wall hide in the sand, making Gansu an essential highlight of any Silk Road expedition. This province is also beautiful in spring and summer, but in fall (as long as you travel outside of the national holidays) you’ll find far fewer visitors. Expect warm days and cool nights at this time of year in Gansu.

What we love in fall:

Take the adventure of a lifetime this Golden Week

Qinghai and Gansu: Life on the Plateau

This journey is limited to a maximum of 10 guests. To secure your spot now, get in touch at info@wildchina.com. Once you’ve booked your place on this trip, your dedicated WildChina travel designer will reach out with all the additional information you might need.

Browse our fall brochure

Our series of autumn recommendations can all be adapted for Golden Week travel. We can’t promise there won’t be crowds in some of the places we visit, but we can promise we’ll do everything we can to avoid them.

Here’s what else we promise:

⭑ Your health and safety are our number one priorities. If we need to, we’ll alter your itinerary as we go along and will keep you fully in the loop about any travel restrictions that might be in place in the destinations we’re visiting

⭑ You’ll work with a dedicated travel designer to customize a journey that’s just right for you. They’ll do the hard work for you so the only thing you have to worry about is enjoying the ride

⭑ All our guides are local to a destination and they will treat you as friends, not tourists. They’re not here to recite facts from a tourist textbook, they want to share their personal stories and to help you experience a place like a local

Discover our autumn journeys here.